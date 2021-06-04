Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – Struggling female rapper, Nofi Flow, has defended her decision to become a member of the LGBTQ community.

According to her, all the men that she has dated in the past have disappointed her.

Noti narrated how she has been in toxic relationships with abusive men and at one point, she almost lost her life after her boyfriend assaulted her.

She treated her boyfriend like a king and gave it all but he turned her into a punching bag and almost killed her, following frequent beatings.

The controversial rapper said that she has found genuine love in a lady and despite people criticizing her, she has finally gotten everything that she wished for after embracing same-gender relationship.

“I found true love in a girl. She is everything I ever wanted. She helped me get over the trauma from my previous relationship. I had given up on love but she gave me hope,” Noti said and added that all men are trash except her brother.

Here’s a screenshot of her post where she went on a ranting spree while revealing why she decided to become ‘Team Wamlambez’.

Also, see the injuries she sustained after her boyfriend assaulted her.

