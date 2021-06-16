Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 16, 2021 – A former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker has made a sensational claim about the death of former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo.

Jakoyo, 54, died of cardiac arrest on Monday at a Nairobi hospital.

Speaking about his death on Wednesday, former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo blamed certain unnamed persons in the political landscape for pushing Jakoyo to his death through their actions towards him.

He cited Midiwo’s recent tribulations of his house being under threat of demolitions in Kisumu County and some high-profile secret meetings held to ‘stop’ him as part of things that could have pushed the vocal politician to his death.

“These were people-centered Siaya leaders, but these people (who are) now shedding crocodile tears tormented Midiwo, took his seat, demolished his business premises and humiliated him in public just because he took a different stand,” Gumbo said.

“How many meetings did these people hold to stop Jakoyo?

“Why do they just want leaders without a spine?

“Every time one strong politician comes up, you become a marked man in Nyanza.

“This should stop because these are the things that killed my friend,” Gumbo added.

Mr. Gumbo and Jakoyo Midiwo were very close friends, and the former Gem MP’s death is said to have hit him hard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST