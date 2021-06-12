Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has condemned former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga over a letter that he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta questioning his conduct on the rejection of six judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Speaking during former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile’s burial yesterday, Raila reminded Mutunga of a 2013 ruling where he dismissed his petition in favour of Kenyatta whom he affirmed to have been validly elected.

During the presidential petition in 2013, Mutunga stated that Odinga failed to offer enough evidence of malpractices to overturn the presidential election results.

“In 2013, we went to court and took all the evidence that we had but the CJ said that it was late. Right now, he is saying that there is no justice yet he was not just in 2013,” Odinga stated.

Following the ruling, Mutunga had been accused of taking bribes to which he denied.

“For me, the most hurtful allegation was that I had been bribed in the Presidential Petition,” he had stated.

The former prime minister maintained that he won the election but respected the court’s ruling.

“In 2017, the courts did the same thing, we did not lose but we respected their decision,” Odinga stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST