Tuesday June 8, 2021 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for claiming that he was given the money to build the Bukhungu Stadium and Kakamega Referral Hospital during Mashujaa Day fete in 2018.

This is after Raila told off Western leaders who are envious of the multi-billion development projects that Uhuru launched in Luo Nyanza during this year’s Madaraka Day.

In his statement, Raila defended the multi-billion shillings projects, terming them a national investment, and not a Kisumu County or Nyanza region affair.

In a direct response to Western Kenya leaders, Raila outlined the bag of goodies, among them partnership to construct Bukhungu stadium and a referral hospital, that Kenyatta had launched in Kakamega County.

But in a quick rejoinder, Oparanya’s communication team said the county government solely funded the two projects and told Raila and his team to stop spreading lies and propaganda.

“Funds being used for the construction of the two flagship projects among others are allocations to counties from the fair share revenue,” Peter Atsiaya said.

Atsiaya noted that there was nothing wrong with President Uhuru Kenyatta launching projects in Nyanza counties, but added that the Western region equally needed projects.

He said political leaders from the region have identified projects which they want the national government to fund and have approached President Kenyatta on the same.

