Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended the mega projects launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his 3-day tour of the Nyanza Region that has triggered mixed reactions from political leaders from other regions.

The multi-billion shillings projects that were launched by the head of state during his tour to the lake-side region included; rehabilitation of the Kisumu port, revamping the Nakuru-Kisumu meter-gauge railway line, roads construction, and water projects.

The projects unsettled Raila’s NASA allies, among them Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka to accuse Baba of being selfish.

In a statement, Raila defended the multi-billion shillings projects, terming them a national investment, and not a Kisumu County or Nyanza region affair.

According to him, the revamped meter-gauge railway for example, would run from Butere to Kakamega while another line would link Nakuru and Uasin Gishu counties and another one would connect Bungoma and Busia counties.

The ODM leader dismissed claims of selfishness over the handshake goodies stating that the port would boost the larger region’s economy, with the benefits extending to East Africa, great lakes, and the Horn of Africa through River Nile.

In a direct response to Western Kenya leaders, Odinga outlined the bag of goodies, among them partnership to construct Bukhungu stadium and a referral hospital, that Uhuru had launched in Kakamega County last year when it hosted Mashujaa day festivities in 2018.

He further cautioned leaders against setting up communities against one another, on account of where projects had been established.

Kenyatta’s bag of goodies for his handshake partner is seen as a stamp of appreciation for standing with him after the acrimonious Jubilee administration fallout with his deputy, William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST