Tuesday, 01 June 2021 – In February this year,

the body of 38-year-old businesswoman, Caroline Wanjiku Maina, was discovered at Kajiado hospital mortuary weeks after she was reported missing.

The deceased businesswoman was abducted at Ngara after withdrawing money from a local bank by people believed to be her business associates and tortured before being killed.

Her body was then dumped in a thicket in Kajiado.

Steve Ouma Kodhek was among the main suspects who were arrested in connection with the brutal murder.

Ouma, a shrewd businessman involved in the wash wash business, was reportedly a business associate of the murdered businesswoman.

He allegedly plotted the murder after a business deal she did with Caroline went sour.

He was arrested as one of the main suspects and later released on bond, despite detectives providing crucial leads that linked him to the macabre murder.

Ouma is out here enjoying life as Caroline’s family cry for justice.

He has even declared his interest in the Ugenya Parliamentary seat.

Here’s a spot check on his social platforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.