Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – The recent State House visit of Kamba leaders and so-called opinion shapers led by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, has left Kambas more confused than before.

Barely a week after they had displayed unity during the State House meeting, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kituyi Governor Charity Ngilu are once again at loggerheads.

The bone of contention this time being that Kalonzo is refusing to work with Raila Odinga whom Ngilu sees as the person she will use to retain her seat and this only if he works with Kalonzo.

After Kalonzo dismissed Raila vowing never to support him again, Ngilu called a press conference the next morning where she categorically stated that Raila is the strongest person and so Kalonzo and the rest should back him for the presidency.

This is even as President Uhuru Kenyatta indicated that he will support one of the NASA principals for president come 2022.

Kalonzo has ruled out working with Raila again, saying he would rather resign than support a thankless leader like the former prime minister.

