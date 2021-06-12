Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – Esther Musila’s daughter, Gilda, has curves in the right places.

The chocolate-skinned lass has a juicy body that every man yearns for.

In this hot photo that she posted on her Instagram page, she paraded her bikini body and flat tummy for online hyenas.

By just looking at her gorgeous body, you can tell that she is a fitness freak, just like her beautiful mother.

The Kenyan DAILY POST