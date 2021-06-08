Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has displayed his posh office in Upperhill, Nairobi.

Sonko has been operating from his private office after he lost his gubernatorial seat, following impeachment by the county assembly.

Yesterday, he hosted some Muslim clerics who had gone to pay him a courtesy call.

His office is well furnished as seen in the photos below.

It even looks better than that of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

