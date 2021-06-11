Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DREAMS (Mombasa) , AMURT.

Qualifications

A minimum of Diploma in Social Sciences, Community Development, or related field. Bachelor’s Degree is added advantage.

Must be Trained Facilitator or Trainer of Trainers in an EBI.

A minimum of one-year experience implementing adolescent focused projects is required.

Should be Computer Literate, work well with MS Word and MS Excel and Internet research methods.

Highly motivated to learn and work in a high-performance environment.

Willingness to learn, tackle challenges and seek creative solutions in everyday assignments.

Demonstrates well-developed interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills, both Verbal and written.

Must be able to meet urgent and last-minute deadlines, work with grace under pressure, and function well in a high-performance team.

How To Apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 17th June 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. For more details on job description visit http://www.amurtafrica.org Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and Reference number SW/DREAMS/06/2021 as the email subject. Those already performing similar tasks are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis and only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

“AMURT is committed to zero tolerance on all forms of violence against children, beneficiaries and staff”.