Job Title: Social Worker

Location: Mombasa

Job Description

Tujitegemee is a five-year program under Kenya Health Partnerships for Quality Services (KHPQS) funded by USAID PEPFAR to implement OVC & DREAMS Programs in coastal region counties of Kilifi and Mombasa by Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) and its consortium partners (HFG, WOFAK, KWETU and CIPK. Tujitegemee aims at increasing access and Demand for Quality HIV Prevention Services and increasing access to Quality Health and Social Services for OVC and their Families. To contribute towards reduction of new HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) ages 9-24 in the focus counties by 40 percent through the provision of a tailored, comprehensive, and evidence-informed service package targeting AGYW who are at the highest risk of HIV infection. In addition, support counties in the actualization of their County Strategic plans.

Responsibilities

Project implementation and training.

Roll out and implement Evidence Based Interventions targeting Adolescent girls and young women.

Lead the identification of AGYW eligible for DREAMS from health facilities, child and community welfare settings.

Facilitate OVC integration by prioritizing enrolment of OVC 9-17 years into DREAMS.

Responsible for overall management of the DREAMS program and adolescent safe spaces at the ward level.

Lead the identification of safe spaces in collaboration with AGYW and other stakeholders and ensure that the safe spaces are equipped and stocked with commodities, safe and well branded.

Work with service providers to ensure that AGYW receive age appropriate service layering.

Ensuring that the EBIs of Healthy Choices for a Better Future, My Health My Choice, SHUGA, SASA, FMP, Sinovuyo are implemented to reach the targeted AGYW.

Liaise with link health facilities to facilitate referrals and outreaches for biomedical services and commodities availability and that AGYW are receiving youth friendly adolescent services.

Facilitate male sexual partners mapping and outreach services to reduce risk of male sexual partners of AGYW.

Facilitate mentorship session for AGYW and high achiever mentors.

Support in the identification of mentors and CHVs.

Together with the social worker OVC, coordinate the work of mentors, CHVs and facilitators in the ward, keeping records of their activities and work plans.

Represent the program in meetings at the ward or sub county level.

Communication

Identify and develop Project human success stories to share on the organization’s social media platform and with partners.

Work with the project’s communication officer to develop project communication materials and organization’s brand enhancement.

Project Monitoring& Evaluation

Ensure that all activities are reported as per the M&E SOP.

Orient mentors and facilitators on enrolment and service uptake documentation on ODK.

Ensure that the activity registers and AGYW files are well documented and secured at the safe space.

Work with the program M&E to track the layering of services.

Track and implement graduation readiness for AGYW in the program.

Assisting in data entry, preparing activity reports and monthly reports in time for team reflection.

Qualifications

A minimum of Diploma in Social Sciences, Community Development, or related field. Bachelor’s Degree is added advantage.

Must be Trained Facilitator or Trainer of Trainers in an EBI.

A minimum of one-year experience implementing adolescent focused projects is required.

Should be Computer Literate, work well with MS Word and MS Excel and Internet research methods.

Highly motivated to learn and work in a high-performance environment.

Willingness to learn, tackle challenges and seek creative solutions in everyday assignments.

Demonstrates well-developed interpersonal skills, excellent communication skills, both Verbal and written.

Must be able to meet urgent and last-minute deadlines, work with grace under pressure, and function well in a high-performance team.

How to apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 17th June 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. For more details on job description visit www.amurtafrica.org Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and Reference number SW/DREAMS/06/2021 as the email subject. Those already performing similar tasks are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification. Applications will be processed on a rolling basis and only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

“AMURT is committed to zero tolerance on all forms of violence against children, beneficiaries and staff”.