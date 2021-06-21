Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Our Client a Public Relations company is currently looking to hire a Social Media Assistant to be based along Ngong Road.

Responsibilities

  • Implement and manage social media strategies
  • Manage and oversee social media day-to-day content to achieve brand consistency.
  • Measure the success of every social media campaign
  • Stay up to date with latest social media best practices and technologies
  • Collaborate with Marketing, Sales and Product Development teams both internal and external
  • Monitor SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization
  • Communicate with industry professionals and influencers via social media to create a strong network
  • Posting / Reposting and hyping on client social media accounts
  • Present weekly social media results to senior management or client and monthly cumulative insights for each client.
  • Communicating with photographers/videographers/stylists/ producers/directors and copy writer e.t.c for client social media content
  • Responding to comments on each of the client accounts
  • Analyzing data to determine whether social media campaigns have achieved their objectives and share with the senior management or client if needed.
  • Supervise all aspects of social media interaction between customers and the company, and ensure a positive customer service experience

Qualifications

  • Bachelor degree in Marketing, Communication or Business field.
  • 2-3 years of experience working in similar position
  • Must provide portfolio of work done
  • You must have a passion for all things social
  • Social Media channel management and content creation experience, ideally within a commercial /business environment
  • Applicants must have exceptional written skills and a keen eye for detail
  • Experience of copy writing and proof reading
  • Experience of working with Photoshop or similar program (preferable)

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

