Our Client a Public Relations company is currently looking to hire a Social Media Assistant to be based along Ngong Road.
Responsibilities
- Implement and manage social media strategies
- Manage and oversee social media day-to-day content to achieve brand consistency.
- Measure the success of every social media campaign
- Stay up to date with latest social media best practices and technologies
- Collaborate with Marketing, Sales and Product Development teams both internal and external
- Monitor SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization
- Communicate with industry professionals and influencers via social media to create a strong network
- Posting / Reposting and hyping on client social media accounts
- Present weekly social media results to senior management or client and monthly cumulative insights for each client.
- Communicating with photographers/videographers/stylists/ producers/directors and copy writer e.t.c for client social media content
- Responding to comments on each of the client accounts
- Analyzing data to determine whether social media campaigns have achieved their objectives and share with the senior management or client if needed.
- Supervise all aspects of social media interaction between customers and the company, and ensure a positive customer service experience
Qualifications
- Bachelor degree in Marketing, Communication or Business field.
- 2-3 years of experience working in similar position
- Must provide portfolio of work done
- You must have a passion for all things social
- Social Media channel management and content creation experience, ideally within a commercial /business environment
- Applicants must have exceptional written skills and a keen eye for detail
- Experience of copy writing and proof reading
- Experience of working with Photoshop or similar program (preferable)
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
