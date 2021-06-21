Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our Client a Public Relations company is currently looking to hire a Social Media Assistant to be based along Ngong Road.

Responsibilities

Implement and manage social media strategies

Manage and oversee social media day-to-day content to achieve brand consistency.

Measure the success of every social media campaign

Stay up to date with latest social media best practices and technologies

Collaborate with Marketing, Sales and Product Development teams both internal and external

Monitor SEO and user engagement and suggest content optimization

Communicate with industry professionals and influencers via social media to create a strong network

Posting / Reposting and hyping on client social media accounts

Present weekly social media results to senior management or client and monthly cumulative insights for each client.

Communicating with photographers/videographers/stylists/ producers/directors and copy writer e.t.c for client social media content

Responding to comments on each of the client accounts

Analyzing data to determine whether social media campaigns have achieved their objectives and share with the senior management or client if needed.

Supervise all aspects of social media interaction between customers and the company, and ensure a positive customer service experience

Qualifications

Bachelor degree in Marketing, Communication or Business field.

2-3 years of experience working in similar position

Must provide portfolio of work done

You must have a passion for all things social

Social Media channel management and content creation experience, ideally within a commercial /business environment

Applicants must have exceptional written skills and a keen eye for detail

Experience of copy writing and proof reading

Experience of working with Photoshop or similar program (preferable)

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke