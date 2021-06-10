Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 10 June 2021 – Esther Musila has revealed that there are so many women who were heartbroken when Guardian Angel fell in love with her.

Speaking in a TV show, the 51-year-old mother of three said that before Guardian Angel fell in love with her, he had a lot of female admirers.

“He had so many crushes who were left disappointed after we hooked up. One day a friend of his sent him something, a screenshot that said ‘My crush has been taken,” she said.

Esther added that she has developed thick skin and even if people troll her, the negative energy doesn’t affect her.

“I had shared my profile on a blog saying I was 50 among other things, that is when blogs started picking things up.

“The way social media took and twisted it caught me by surprise, but we chose not to allow people to live for us.

“They do not know our journey, even if people talk I can’t be affected as I have had to grow a thick skin,” she added.

Esther also revealed that her kids were concerned about how the public reacted to her relationship with Guardian Angel because of their huge age gap.

They even felt like she was being ‘snatched’ from them since she has been the only parent.

However, she had a sit down with her children and discussed the matter.

“At first, my kids felt like I had been ‘snatched’ from them given that I have been the only parent for some time.

“But they were more concerned about how the public reacted to the news, slowly I told them that I am an adult and I have a life so we agreed to disagree,” she revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.