Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Reverend Lucy Natasha faced ridicule on social media after she posted photos of her worship team leading congregants in prayers and worship after one of the ladies in the worship team was caught on camera wearing a revealing outfit.

The curvy light-skinned lady, who resembles an Instagram socialite, was wearing tight leather pants that exposed her voluptuous body.

Some of the Netizens felt that the attire was not suitable for church.

They are alleged that such attires are worn by ‘ladies of the night’ while hunting for clients in red-light districts.

“How do you expect men to concentrate with such a lady dressed like that leading worship?. You will only lead them to hell,” one of her followers commented.

Here’s the photo of the worship lady’s attire that caused a debate.

Here are screenshots of reactions from Netizens.

