Wednesday, 09 June 2021 – A few days ago, 24-year-old Youtuber, Elodie Zone, accused her boyfriend, Nviiri, of physical abuse.

Elodie claimed that Nviiri had subjected her to both emotional and physical abuse, leading to a messy breakup.

She even alleged that her celebrity boyfriend had assaulted her in a club in the presence of her cousins.

Elodie now blames alcohol for misleading her when she made damning allegations against Nviiri.

She further apologized to her fans and claimed that the matter had been blown out of proportion.

This is what she posted.

Nviiri and I came to coast with our friends to unwind, relax and make peace with each other.

When I made my post it was fueled by tension and an afternoon of a few too many drinks.

Neither one of us thought it would be blown out of proportion the way it has been. Blogging sites and bloggers have also began to spread misinformation and this is affecting our careers and family lives.

We are both moving forward with full respect and peace and plan on continuing the year focused on our work lives only. Kindly be considerate of the situation and do not send hate to him or myself.

I’m sorry if this has painted us to be something we aren’t. Good content, clothing and music will continue coming from us and our teams.

