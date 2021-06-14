Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Former celebrity groupie, Diana Marua, has disclosed that she is not legally married to the father of her two children, Bahati.

Speaking in an interview yesterday during the launch of his new album at Village Market, Diana said that she is in a ‘come we stay marriage’ with Bahati and gave a flimsy reason on why they have not solemnized their union.

According to her, the reason they are not legally married is that they want their kids to grow up and be able to understand when they hold their wedding ceremony.

“We are not legally married but we are set to start our wedding plans very soon.

“I just wanted my son to grow up and understand that my parents are actually walking down the aisle.

“But not this year but soon,” she said.

Bahati and Diana have been living together for a while now.

Before Bahati fell in love with Diana, she was a celebrity groupie and there are claims that some of the A-List Kenyan celebrities have chewed her.

Netizens have always predicted that their hyped marriage will end in tears and if Diana’s latest sentiments are anything to go by, then Bahati should read between the lines.

The Kenyan DAILY POST