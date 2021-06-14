Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 14, 2021 – Tano Tena hitmaker, Ben Githae, has given reasons why he supports polygamy.

Speaking in an interview, Githae said polygamy is allowed in the Old Testament and even wife inheritance.

The controversial singer said what is prohibited is a woman having more than one man but men can marry up to 7 wives.

“Polygamy is allowed on the old testament. Even wife inheritance is allowed. It is only abnormal for a woman to have more than one man,” he said.

Githae further advised couples who are unhappy in their marriages to walk out and find love elsewhere.

“If you are not okay with the one you call your wife, do not kill yourself in an unhappy marriage. Divorce and decide for a second chance with someone else or stay single,” he added.

Githae is a very notorious womanizer with a stringent of secret baby mamas.

His thirst for single mothers and widows is well known.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.