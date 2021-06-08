Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Over the weekend, social media was awash with rumours that vocal COTU boss, Francis Atwoli, had secretly married a 23-year-old Muslim lady in a private function held at the Coast.

Rumours of Atwoli’s alleged marriage to the Muslim lady were circulated on Twitter by local TV personality Jamilla Mbugua, sparking a heated debate on social media.

Jamilla alleged that Atwoli decided to reward himself with another ‘gachungwa’ on his birthday.

Mzee Atwoli has come out to rubbish the rumours and made it clear that he has not married another wife.

Speaking to a local site, Atwoli said that he sees no problem even if he decides to marry another wife, adding that he is not the type of man who marries in secret.

The 72-year-old trade unionist said he was at the Coast with his youthful wife Mary Kilobi when the rumours spread online.

“That is a lazy rumour from some idle Kenyan. I was at the coast with my wife Mary (Kilobi Atwoli).

“In any case, there is no problem in marrying but if I have to do that I do it publicly not hiding from anyone,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.