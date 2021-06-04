Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – Last year, fast-fading gospel disc jockey Sammy Muraya alias DJ MO, was caught in a cheating scandal with a young lady identified as Margaret.

Margaret, who works in Bahrain as a housemaid, leaked intimate WhatsApp conversations with DJ MO and revealed that they met regularly every time she jetted into the country.

She even leaked some chats of MO complaining to her how Size 8 is poor in bed and further added that their secret affair started in 2016.

The cheating scandal cost DJ MO his job at NTV and almost destroyed his marriage but he managed to mend fences with his wife.

Margaret disappeared from the limelight after the viral scandal but she recently resurfaced with a new boyfriend.

Apparently, she is madly in love with a Nigerian man.

In one of her Instagram posts, she is seen getting mushy with her man while soothing him like a baby.

Here are photos and videos of the Nigerian man who has swept her heart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST