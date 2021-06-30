Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 30 June 2021 – A middle-aged man was spotted breaking down into tears after he broke up with his girlfriend.

Instead of moving on like a gentleman, he started crying like a toddler while begging his girlfriend for another chance.

He couldn’t imagine that the lady he had treasured and invested his time and emotions on was leaving.

Despite desperately begging for another chance, his girlfriend maintained that it’s over, forcing him to walk away while shedding tears.

Elders should whip this simp and teach him how to be a gentleman.

Watch the video.

