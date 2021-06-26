Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Last week, top-rated Bongo singer Naseeb Abudl Juma alias Diamond Platnumz, posted a video getting mushy with a beautiful lady inside his new Cadillac Escalade.

Although Diamond didn’t reveal the identity of the beautiful lady, word went around on social media that she was his new lover.

It has since established that the said lady is of Turkish origin and identifies herself as Cassi Scheppel.

She is very fashionable, beautiful and classy.

Diamond’s close confidant, Juma Lokole, confirmed yesterday that the Turkish lady is Diamond’s new girlfriend.

They have reportedly dated for six months and it’s just a matter of time before they let their affair known to the public.

Check out her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.