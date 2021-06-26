Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, has been trending on social media after he begged for financial help again during an interview in one of the local TV stations.

Kenyans took to social media and condemned the famous actor for turning into a serial beggar instead of looking for work.

After facing endless trolls and criticism from Netizens, Omosh has come out to speak for the first time.

He said that he is not forcing anyone to contribute money to him but insisted that all the financial donations he received a few months ago were used to settle his debts.

“Mashida huwa haziishi. Nilikuwa na madeni mingi sana,” he said.

Omosh, who appeared drunk, further thanked all those who have supported him and even invited them to a goat eating party that will be held when he opens his new home in Malaa along Kangundo Road.

