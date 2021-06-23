Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has surprised Kenyans after claiming that his boss, Raila Odinga, may not vie for the presidency in 2022.

In an interview with Bunge La Maisha on Radio Maisha on Wednesday, Sifuna said Raila Odinga has not declared his 2022 presidential bid and is likely to support Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho or Kakamega Governor Wycliff Ambetsa Oparanya.

Sifuna said this as he answered a question about Raila Odinga’s plans ahead of the 2022 general election.

Sifuna further added that the ODM party is full of talented leaders who can be nominated to run for the presidency in 2022, including Governors Ali Hassan Joho and Wycliff Oparanya, who are currently the front runners in the ODM party’s nominations.

Speaking about the coalition with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, Sifuna said there are talks to form a coalition, and once finalized, the party will make an official statement to the public.

