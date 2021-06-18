Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor turned blogger, Mike Sonko, roasted former Trade Minister, Mukhisa Kituyi, after an embarrassing video of him was leaked by an unidentified lady.

Sonko called Mukhisa a useless man for allowing the lady he was with to enter the hotel room with a phone.

“Some men are very useless and big for nothing. Unawachaje dame na simu kwa pekejeng” tweeted Mike Sonko.

However, the tweet backfired after Netizens reminded him that he was also caught in the same situation with former Nairobi Woman Representative, Rachel Shebesh, a few years ago.

They wondered why Sonko was bashing Kituyi for allowing the phone in the hotel room while he also allowed his sweetheart Rachael Shebesh to have the same to the extent of taking selfies.

Just to sample a few tweets, this is how Mike Sonko’s twitter followers reacted to his tweet bashing Mukhisa Kituyi.

