Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 11, 2021 – Maendeleo Ya Wanawake organisation has blasted chief justices David Maraga and Dr. Willy Mutunga for attacking newly appointed Chief Justice, Martha Koome.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Maraga and Mutunga attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta for cherry-picking judges which they said is against the constitution.

In a statement issued by Maendeleo ya Wanawake National Secretary Elizabeth Mayieka on Thursday, the non-governmental organisation claimed the two retired jurists had bypassed Martha Koome in their bid to impose their own ‘legal philosophy.

“The recent utterances made by CJ Martha Koome’s predecessors have left a sour taste in the mouth. Both Willy Mutunga and David Maraga have in effect implied the current CJ is incapable of carrying out her duties to their lofty standards of perfection,” Mayieka said.

Mayieka said the ecstasy experienced by Kenyan women on Koome’s appointment as Kenya’s first female and 15th head of the Judiciary had been watered down by Maraga and Mutunga’s comments.

The organisation said it will stand by Koome through thick and thin despite the ‘disrespect’ shown to her by men who they said think are ‘brighter’ than women.

Mayieka said the fight for equality was far from over even though she acknowledged great strides had been made in fighting for women’s rights

“Therefore, we strongly condemn the chauvinism displayed by Mutunga and Maraga.

“As supposed defenders of justice, they should know better. Their treatment of their successor Martha Koome reeks of casual misogyny and disrespect not just of her but all women in the country,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST