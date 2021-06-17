Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Former UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, has been the talk of the town ever since a lady accused him of assault after she refused to sleep with him without protection when they met in Mombasa for fun.

The Presidential hopeful and former Trade Minister in Kibaki’s Government has landed in more trouble after his nude video was leaked.

In the mind-blowing video that will dent his image, he is seen completely naked in a room while in the company of an unidentified lady.

A lady’s light-skinned leg can also been seen lying on his right thigh.

He was visibly intoxicated.

Sources intimate that the lady who leaked the video was demanding Ksh 1 Million from the former Minister and when he refused to dish out the money, she went ahead and leaked the damaging video.

