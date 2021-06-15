Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Labour Cabinet Secretary, Samson Chelugui, has given credence to the ongoing rumours that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet could be flooded with Deputy President William Ruto’s moles.

This is after he blasted the government for unfairly targeting people from Rift Valley and denying them the development they deserve as Kenyans.

Although Chelugui happens to be the CS for Labour, he surprisingly waded into a field unrelated to his portfolio and proceeded to give the same government he is serving in a lengthy lecture.

He spoke about the issue of the Karindich Dam in Baringo, warning the government not to attempt changing the contractor of the dam without first clearing it with the Italian government.

In a strong message, unexpected from a cabinet member, Chelugui further warned that trying to unilaterally change the contractor midway would lead to problems with the Italian government, and see the country compromise its sovereignty over small issues.

Construction of the Sh1.8 billion Kirandich Water Dam Phase II project in Kabarnet, Baringo County stalled early last year over alleged Sh270 million owed to the contractor.

The 1.4 million cubic meters Italian-funded dam was first established in 1994 and its treatment and piping plant was planned to commence immediately.

There were also plans to construct a modern Kabarnet town sewerage system at Sh700 million, which has also stalled.

Chelugui’s outburst has not only raised the possibility of there being moles feeding Ruto with all the information on government projects but has also increased the likelihood that he indeed might be among the 5 CSs who have been flagged by Uhuru as the DP’s spies.

