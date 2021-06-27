Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 27 June 2021 – Hafsa Mohammed, the 23-year-old business lady who was kidnapped and tortured for five days before detectives rescued her, has revealed that the kidnapping was planned by her friend.

Hafsa confirmed that Hafsa Abdi, the lady arrested on Sunday morning when she was smoked out of her hiding in Kinangop, is the one who lured her to the kidnappers.

“She was my friend, though not a very close one. She led me to the kidnapping trap. She asked me to accompany her to her shop in Kayole where I was kidnapped,” she said.

Hafsa said on that fateful day, she was in her shop in Eastleigh when Hafsa Abdi (the mastermind of the kidnapping) stopped by and asked her to accompany her to Kayole, where she alleged that she was running a watermelon business.

“She told me she had a store in Kayole where she was selling watermelon but when we got there, there was nothing apart from sawdust scattered all over,” she said.

At the store in Kayole, Hafsa said her evening prayers (Maghrib) and when she finished, hell broke loose.

Two heavily built men emerged from the blues and started beating her.

Hafsa said when she was praying, her friend was communicating with the kidnappers through text messages.

“When I finished my prayers, I saw two gigantic men approaching me, and immediately, they started beating me up,” she said amid tears.

The kidnappers covered her mouth with sawdust to bar her from calling for help.

They then tied her hands and feet and put her into an empty water tank which they used to transport her to a dingy house in Matopeni, where she was held captive for 5 days before detectives rescued her.

“My friend was watching all this,” she added.

Here’s a photo of Hafsa’s friend who lured her to the kidnappers.

