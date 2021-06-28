Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – Kenya Meteorological Department Director, Stella Aura, is currently in the spotlight after details emerged that she twisted her leg to stop her from going for retirement.

Aura, 60, is supposed to go on retirement later this year but she twisted her leg and bought clutches so that she can fall under the disabled category.

Under the 2010 constitution, disabled civil servants are supposed to retire at 65 while able-bodied civil servants at 60 years.

So, Aura wants to retire at 65 and that is why she is trying to fake her disability and be recognized as a person living with a disability.

Kenyans on social media have castigated her and called on the government to move with speed and send Aura home when she reaches 60 years.

Here are comments from Kenyans.

“Stella Aura is a Director at Kenya meteorological department. She twisted her leg, went to the hospital to get crutches. She is supposed to retire in a year but now she is registering as a PLWDs to get 5 more years,” Gerald Ngao wrote

“It’s time to embrace the rule of law. We are not going to allow @stellahaurato to continue mismanaging public funds,” Samson Githiga wrote.

“We need to kick out the kinds of @stellahaurain the offices of our civil service. They are the ones dragging Kenya back,” Anne Muigai wrote.

“This is a dangerous person who should not be allowed anywhere close to any government offices #StellaAuraExposed,” Ainamoi finest wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST