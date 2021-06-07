Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 7, 2021 – Uasin Gishu Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, has hailed President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing 34 judges and rejecting six in the recent appointments.

Speaking during an interview today, Shollei said Uhuru’s move to appoint the 34 judges was the right thing to do.

This is even as other Ruto allied legislators condemned the president for rejecting the six judges, two of whom were part of the 5-judge bench that stopped Raila Odinga’s BBI reggae.

But according to Shollei, Uhuru did the right thing by appointing the 34 judges at the expense of the 6 activist judges.

She insisted that the judges rightfully took their oath of office and people should stop saying they should not have done it.

According to the former Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, the Court of Appeal has not been hearing any cases, except for stay orders.

“It was the right thing to appoint the 34 judges because there are a lot of cases that have stalled at the Court of Appeal,” Shollei said.

“There are people who have lost their lives because there were no cases being heard at the Court of Appeal.”

“If I was the Chief Justice, for the sake of the people of Kenya, it was the right thing for 34 judges to take the oath of office to rescue the court of appeal,” she stated.

The 34 Judges took the oath of office on Friday, June 4, 2021, in an event presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi.

