Friday, June 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has openly supported both former Chief Justices David Maraga and Willy Mutunga over their recent attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta for refusing to appoint 6 judges even after they were recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission.

In a veiled attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, Ruto stated that the constitution had given all officers enough powers to carry out their work.

Echoing Mutunga’s hard-hitting letter to Uhuru, Ruto stated that if a constitutional office holder was unsatisfied with the powers allocated to his office, it was for that person to change and not for the supreme law to be adjusted.

He noted that everybody should respect the Constitution and adhere to the rule of law, including Uhuru and Raila because they are not above the law.

“Our friends believe that the Constitution and institutions created by the Constitution and the law should facilitate those in power to drive their agenda and if their agenda is in conflict with the constitution, they believe the constitution should be changed to fit into their agenda,” he began.

The DP made it clear that he was not in agreement with his boss, President Kenyatta, who has recently been accused of usurping powers belonging to independent decisions such as the JSC and the courts.

“If that is so, it is not the constitution that should be changed.

“It is what they are pursuing, that is a fundamental difference,” the DP added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST