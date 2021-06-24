Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Siaya County is currently mourning the death of former Gem MP, Jakoyo Midiwo who will be laid to rest on Saturday at his farm in Siaya County.

Midiwo, who is the first cousin to the opposition leader, Raila Odinga, died last week in what doctors said is acute kidney failure.

Surprisingly, Raila Odinga has been left out in Midiwo’s funeral program despite being the individual who helped the late lawmaker elected as Gem MP in the year 2002.

In the funeral program, President Uhuru Kenyatta, former President Mwai Kibaki, and notable MPs and senators are seen posing with Midiwo but no Raila Odinga’s picture in the program.

However, it is not clear if Raila Odinga’s photos are missing by mistake or if it is a deliberate action to pass a silent message.

Impeccable sources said Raila may have been left out because he did nothing to protect Midiwo when his house in Kisumu was demolished by the Kisumu County government early this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST