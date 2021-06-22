Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 22, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, has declared himself as the Mt Kenya spokesman.

In an interview with KTN news on Tuesday, Munya, who is a former Meru Governor, said that he is the de facto spokesperson of the region.

This is because of his superior powers as the Cabinet Secretary, which enables him to have the privilege of passing information to the President about the region.

Munya further stated that his political experience enables him to be the most suitable person to lead the region as the spokesperson.

He said with these two combinations, he is therefore in a very good position to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta since they are currently together for the region’s development.

Munya‘s announcement comes barely a month after Speaker of National Assembly Justin Muturi was enthroned as Mt Kenya spokesman in a sacred ceremony in Mukuru wa Nyagathanga’s shrine in Murang’a County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST