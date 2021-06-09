Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has claimed some of the 34 judges that were promoted by President Uhuru Kenyatta were not vetted.

In a tell-all interview with KTN News on Wednesday, Maraga said he can confirm to Kenyans that the list of judges forwarded to the President by JSC was altered.

However, Maraga failed to reveal the names of Judges who were appointed without vetting, saying their identities need to be protected to avoid backlash from members of the public.

Maraga also said the refusal of the President to appoint 6 judges is unconstitutional since he has no powers to cherry-pick names of judges forwarded to him by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He said the president’s responsibility in appointing Judges is only ceremonial and the constitution bars him from making any changes.

When the President elevated 34 judges last week, he left out six judges who included Justices Joel Ngugi, Goerge Odunga, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Mchelule, Evans Makori Kiago, and Jennifer Omange.

The Kenyan DAILY POST