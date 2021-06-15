Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 15 June 2021 – A 35-year-old pediatrician at Kenyatta National Hospital took her own life on Saturday at the hospital’s parking lot and left a printed suicide note.

The deceased doctor who is identified as Dr. Lydia Wahura Kanyoro is said to have left an ongoing Master’s class at the University of Nairobi that is within the hospital before committing suicide in her car.

She also called a few of her relatives to inform them what she was about to do.

The suicide note which was found in her car was printed from her email and it was dated June 12.

The suicide note reportedly talked about her troubled life.

According to witnesses, she checked into the lecture hall at around 9 am on Saturday and registered for her classes.

She was then seen leaving the lecture hall a few minutes later under unclear circumstances.

George Onyango, the head of security at the School of Medicine, said the doctor’s body was found in the back of her car on Saturday around 1 pm.

Her colleagues described her as a top-performing student and brilliant doctor.

She was pursuing her Master’s in medicine at the University Of Nairobi College Of Health Sciences within KNH.

Kilimani OCPD, Andrew Muturi, confirmed the incident and said they have not established the motive of the incident.

“We are in possession of a printed suicide note believed to have been authored by the deceased which will also be subjected to analysis to establish if it was indeed, among other things, written by the deceased, ” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.