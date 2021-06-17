Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 17 June 2021 – Suspected kidnappers of a 23-year-old lady from Eastleigh have released a disturbing video of her in captivity.

The abducted lady identified as, Hafsa Mohammed, went missing on Tuesday.

She was reportedly abducted from her shop in Eastleigh.

Yesterday evening, the abductors released a video of the victim in an undisclosed location begging for mercy with her face disfigured – indicating that she was being tortured.

The kidnappers had blindfolded the middle-aged lady, tied her hands, and locked her in an open room.

The merciless abductors sent the video to the victim’s family members and demanded a ransom of Ksh 5 Million.

The call from the abductors was tracked and traced to Kayole within Nairobi County.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko shared the chilling video on his Twitter page saying, “WOMEN & KIDS SHOULD BE VERY CAREFUL. KIDNAPPERS DEMAND Ksh 5M RANSOM FOR ABDUCTED EASTLEIGH WOMAN.

The woman is seen in a video TORTURED & pleading for her release. Hafsa Mohamed Lukman went missing on Tuesday 5 PM.

The kidnapper’s hideout has been traced to a house in Kayole .

﻿She was last seen at her clothing Shop in Kamukunji (CCTV screengrab).

Now if the police corner these burgers and kill them coz they’re armed you’ll hear some people making noise ati extra- judicial killings na hawa kidnappers you can see the way wanatorture bibi, mama or sister ya mtu.”

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.