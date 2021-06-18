Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 -Jubilee Party candidate in the Kiambaa by-election, Kariri Njama, on Friday boycotted a campaign rally organized by President Uhuru Kenyatta allies in Gachie, claiming they were making him lose votes.

According to Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, the meeting was organized by two cabinet secretaries and Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro.

Surprisingly, Njama’s speech concerning youth empowerment was read by 102-year-old political geezer and former Molo MP, Njenga Mungai.

“Jubilee candidate Njama Kariri today boycotted a campaign rally in Gachie attended by a CS, 2 PSs, and Kiambu Governor.

“His speech touching on youth empowerment was read on his behalf by 102-year-old former Molo MP Njenga Mungai,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

Jubilee party is currently dealing with internal wrangles.

A section of top leaders including Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju and Deputy Party Chairman David Murathe have been accused of running the party like a village kiosk

In a recent event, Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, who is also Uhuru’s right-hand man, challenged Tuju and Murathe to outline Jubilee’s clear roadmap ahead of 2022.

Further to his message, Kega alleged that some Jubilee leaders not from Mt Kenya were ‘banking on the disunity of their backyard.

The Kenyan DAILY POST