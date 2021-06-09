Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is reportedly working on his new political lineup for Western Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Reliable sources within the United Democratic Alliance intimated that Ruto does not trust his old friends in Western Kenya anymore and has been forced to go back to the drawing board.

It is said the current political leadership is seemingly hostile to the DP, and the party is now banking on newcomers after losing trust in MPs Malulu Injendi (Malava), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), John Waluke (Sirisia), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West).

Others who were in the Ruto camp are Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Moses Mabonga (Bumula), Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Elsie Muhanda (Woman Rep, Kakamega), Naomi Shiyonga (nominated senator) and former Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale.

According to sources, Ruto is eying Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to be his point-man in Western Kenya and to advance his hustler narrative.

The ODM Deputy Party leader has met Ruto several times to discuss 2022 politics, although he has maintained that he has no plans to ditch Raila Odinga and ODM for Ruto.

Also on Ruto’s radar is former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa who has remained steadfast behind the DP’s presidential bid and is more reliable.

The DP’s political machinations in Western Kenya have unsettled political bigwigs in the region, among them Musalia Mudavadi and Raila Odinga, who are banking on the Luhya vote to clinch the presidency that has eluded them for years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST