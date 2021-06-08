Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 8, 2021 – The ongoing protests over the proposed takeover and running of Mumias Sugar Company have taken another twist.

This is after it emerged that a section of politicians in Western Kenya has been compromised by two of the Indian billionaires who are fighting each other to take over Mumias Sugar Company.

According to sources, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala are among the sellouts who have been compromised by either billionaire investor Jaswant Rai and the chairman of Devki Group of companies, Narendra Raval, or both as lobbying intensifies.

It is alleged that the whole flurry of activities which is being displayed by politicians and the Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisation is as a result of the behind the scenes struggle between the two Indian investors.

In a statement last Friday, Narendra Raval withdrew Devki Group of Companies bid to lease Mumias Sugar Company. The Group had expressed interest in reviving the miller following an invitation by the receiver manager

On Thursday, Western Kenya sugarcane farmers and politicians asked the Ministry of Agriculture to stop the proposed takeover of Mumias Sugar Company by the steel manufacturer until due process is followed.

The sugarcane stakeholders are accusing KCB Bank, which placed the factory under receivership, of unilaterally awarding the lease without following due procedure that includes asset valuation and farmers’ debt accountability.

Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers Organisation Chairman Saulo Busolo also opposed the takeover, saying that a comprehensive selection process that would capture the interest of farmers had not been realized.

During last week’s proceedings in Parliament, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala termed the takeover unprocedural and sought intervention from the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries on the state of affairs of Mumias Sugar.

The Kenyan DAILY POST