Wednesday, June 23, 2021 – A data released by the Ministry of Health shows that 75 percent of Kenyans, which translates to 39 million Kenyans, have been exposed to coronavirus disease, scientifically known as COVID-19.

The ministry said the high rate of exposure is driven by poor adherence to health guidelines and the Alpha variant (formerly UK strain), which is highly transmissible and is becoming dominant in Kenya.

“The most plausible explanation for the pattern of cases and seroprevalence is a combination of differential adherence to measures in 2020 followed by a sharp increase in virus transmissibility in 2021.

“This is consistent with that observed in other countries affected by variants of concern, e.g. the United Kingdom and India,” the ministry says.

The analysis was developed by the ministry and scientists from the Kenya Medical Research Institute-Wellcome Trust.

It has been submitted to a scientific journal for peer-review and publication.

Exposure to the virus does not necessarily mean infection. It simply means being within six feet of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 for at least 15 minutes regardless of whether one or both parties were wearing a mask.

The study, titled ‘Explaining Covid-19 Waves in Kenya’, also says a fourth wave is likely this year.

