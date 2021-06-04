Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome is on the receiving end following the refusal by President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint six judges, among them Justice Joel Ngugi and George Odunga, to the Court of Appeal due to the ruling on BBI.

In a statement, Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi faulted Koome for having influenced the appointment of 34 Judges and the subsequent rejection of 6 by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to Havi, Lady Justice Koome was consulted by the President during the appointment and subsequent gazettement of the judges.

He also condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to leave out some six judges from the list of appointees.

“There is always a problem with the decisions President Kenyatta makes.”

“A few weeks ago we said what will determine the legacy of the Chief Justice will substantially be the manner in which she relates with the Executive,” the lawyer spoke.

Havi recalled that in her previous interview, the Chief Justice had indicated that she would be open for negotiations with the Executive on matters of court orders.

“I say this with a lot of authority because there is no way the president would have gazetted the judges without consultations with the Chief Justice.”

“Chief Justice Martha Koome has weakened the Judiciary by conceding to the rejection by Uhuru Kenyatta of four judges and two magistrates,” the LSK president stated.

The LSK President added that the High Court had already stood firm, making its pronouncement on the matter, ruling that all the judges should be gazetted.

