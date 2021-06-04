Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 4, 2021 – Social media has erupted after an alien-like figure was spotted strolling along a busy highway in the middle of the night.

In the puzzling video shared online, the strange creature with long arms and legs, pale white skin, and a skinny torso, is seen walking in the middle of the road as motorcyclists swerve out of the way to avoid hitting it.

At some point, the strange creature stops and stares before walking away.

The video that was captured in India has caused mixed reactions on Twitter.

Some people say it’s a ghost, while others opine that it might be an alien.

Watch the video below.

