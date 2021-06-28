Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 28, 2021 – A Mombasa-based woman has accused President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta of child neglect and threatened to sue him in court to get child support.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Evelyn Ikandi Evermwende said her efforts to meet the president have not been successful, and is only left with the choice of seeking court intervention.

“Mr. President, Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, at the coast this weekend. Please address this issue before you go back to your station in Nairobi.

“Do you recognise that these two children, Fadhili Jomo and Ahadi Maria came into this world via you?

“Sir, I am really tired of being followed around by people affiliated to you.

“My life has been hanging,” Ikandi wrote.

Ikandi added that she has done all she can in her capacity to provide for the kids but whatever she has is never enough since she also shares the same with other suffering Kenyans.

“I do nothing peacefully because nafuatwa usiku na mchana.

“After realising that you weren’t taking responsibility, I worked hard as the woman I am. I do anything within my ability to earn an income for my children.

“Unfortunately, I can’t do it peacefully. They imagine it’s your money yet I hussle on my own,” she said.

Uhuru is said to have sired one child in 2016 and the other one in 2018.

The Kenyan DAILY POST