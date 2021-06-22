Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 22 June 2021 – KBC anchor, Shiksha Arora, has narrated her encounter with a thug yesterday evening at the globe roundabout in Nairobi at around 5:20 pm.

Shiksha took to Twitter to describe the events of the fateful evening.

“Yesterday at around 5:20 PM I got robbed at the globe roundabout flyover. Guy 1 knocked my side mirror bending it backwards & walked away.

“While I was rolling down my window slightly to reposition the mirror, guy 2 started banging the front seat passenger window loudly,” she wrote.

Shockingly, one of the thugs managed to enter her car through the back seat and strangled her, and made away with her purse.

“As I was looking to my left guy 3 slid his hand in through my window and unlocked my car, got into the back seat.

“Grabbed my purse & asked for my phone, at this point in time I was in panic mode, couldn’t say anything.

“He asked for it again & reached for my neck, strangling me. As he was strangling my neck, I desperately gasped for air, I started hooting loudly to get some attention hoping somebody would help me.

“People started getting out of their cars and that’s when he let go and fled.

“He went with my purse but I am traumatised that he attacked me,” she further narrated.

Shiksha went ahead to educate her fellow motorists to be careful when driving around Globe roundabout during peak hours, following the robbery incident that left her traumatized.

“These thugs work in teams in broad daylight during peak traffic, don’t roll down your window no matter what when on globe roundabout.

“I got lucky, he didn’t manage to hurt me much despite strangling my neck and getting away with my purse. I am okay but traumatized,” she further wrote.

Here are screenshots of her Twitter posts narrating the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.