Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 5, 2021 – Socialite Sherlyn Anyango is in the United States of America for a gig.

Her big derriere that has been giving Kenyan men sleepless nights has finally caught the attention of American promoters.

The voluptuous socialite, who quit her job at Citizen TV where she worked as a producer to peddle flesh, has been sharing photos having great moments in the US.

She landed in the US a few days ago in preparation for several gigs that she is expected to headline.

Today, she has a gig in one of the clubs in California where she is expected to entertain men with her crazy booty-shaking skills.

Yesterday, she also had a gig, and this how she was entertaining thirsty hyenas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST