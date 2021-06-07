Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 07 June 2021 – Over the weekend, socialite Sherlyne Anyango headlined a club gig in California in the United States of America.

The voluptuous socialite smiled to the bank after some thirsty men were spotted slapping her big ‘nyash’ with dollars when she was busy entertaining them with her killer moves.

Sherlyne is currently one of the most sought-after socialites in Kenya.

She has replaced washed-up socialites Vera Sidika and Huddah Monroe.

Watch the video of how she was entertaining thirsty ‘hyenas’ in America.

The Kenyan DAILY POST