Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Seasoned media personality, Sheila Mwanyigah, has turned a year older.
Mwanyigah is among the local female celebrities aging like fine wine.
The laid-back damsel has managed to keep her age a secret, leaving many people guessing how old she might be.
Judging from the years that she has been in the industry, she may be in her mid-forties.
The former TV host made a fashion statement when celebrating her birthday and men couldn’t help but admire her gorgeous body.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
