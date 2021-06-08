Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 08 June 2021 – Seasoned media personality, Sheila Mwanyigah, has turned a year older.

Mwanyigah is among the local female celebrities aging like fine wine.

The laid-back damsel has managed to keep her age a secret, leaving many people guessing how old she might be.

Judging from the years that she has been in the industry, she may be in her mid-forties.

The former TV host made a fashion statement when celebrating her birthday and men couldn’t help but admire her gorgeous body.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.