Thursday, 10 June 2021 – A 12-year-old girl has disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

The missing girl identified as Shanice Wanjiru came from school, did homework, and then showered.

She then left home and since then, she has not been found.

Her parents are pleading with Kenyans to help them in tracing her.

Here’s a photo of the missing girl.

