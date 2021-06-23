Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 23 June 2021 – TV personality and fashion blogger, Sharon Mundia, better known as This is Ess, has cleared the air on endless rumours that link her to the LGBTQ community.

A fan asked her whether she has ever had a romantic involvement with a woman during a question and answer session on Instagram and she said no.

Sharon said she prefers men but stated that she has no problem with the LGBTQ community, adding that it should be legalized in Kenya.

“I have never been in a romantic relationship with a woman. Do I think I could be? I don’t think so. I think of a man next to me. But I think we should legalize it in Kenya.

I wish people could marry whoever they want to marry,” she said.

In addition, a fan asked her whether she got married again after breaking up with her ex-husband Lonina Leteipan but she gave a vague answer in response.

She couldn’t deny or confirm whether she is married.

However, she rooted for an open marriage.

“I just don’t know if I can answer it. I really could be on my 6th marriage, I would never talk about it, ever.

Although sometimes am not entirely sure if this would remain true for a long time.

And I think about someone like Jada and Will and how beautiful they’ve been and being open with their marriage, and I think that’s nice,” she said.

