Wednesday, June 2, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta should fire all his social media managers, going by the blunder they made on Tuesday during Madaraka Day celebrations.

Uhuru, his Deputy, William Ruto, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had gathered at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Kisumu to celebrate the day.

However, when Ruto rose to speak, State House posted his photo but later deleted it after seeing the number of comments and likes he attracted.

In less than one minute, Ruto‘s photo attracted over 1,100 likes and over 200 comments.

The house on the hill later reposted the DP’s photo but collaged with that of other leaders, including Raila Odinga, Kisumu governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, and South African Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

The move was to stop Ruto’s followers from commenting since it was not a single photo.

The editing left some Kenyans on social media agitated, and many shared screenshots they claimed they took when the photo was first uploaded.

Here is what State House posted before it deleted

This is what State House later posted

